Saif Ali Khan: Hope I don't burn out

Their first collaboration together, Hum Tum (2004), remains a milestone in their respective careers — if Rani Mukerji sealed her position as one of the biggest female actors of the time, Saif Ali Khan walked away with the National Award for Best Actor. Almost 12 years since their last outing, the duo is set to reunite for the upcoming sequel of Bunty Aur Babli (2005). "Rani and I have been friends for years. We have an interesting energy on screen," begins Khan, adding that the prospect of reuniting with Mukerji, coupled with the "hilarious script" of the con caper, made him give a nod to the Varun V Sharma-directed venture. "The story is set in a small town. So, the language and milieu are new for me." Barring the leading lady, the second instalment has an all-new cast — while Khan steps into Abhishek Bachchan's shoes as Bunty, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The actor has his plate full this year — Jawaani Jaaneman opens later this month. On the cards is Bhoot Police, and Vikram Vedha remake with Aamir Khan. He also has a promising web offering in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav. "I can see it's going to be a great year ahead. There is a lot of work to do and the best part is that they are completely different roles. I hope I don't burn out," he laughs.

