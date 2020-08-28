Saif Ali Khan: I was offered Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and then he made it with Ranbir Kapoor

2020 has been a special year for Saif Ali Khan, both professionally and personally. He had two consecutive hits in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman and that too in the same month, and personally because he's about to become a parent again.

In an interview with Neha Dhupia on JioSaavn's #NoFilterNeha Season 5, he talked about a lot of things that he probably didn't before. From being offered Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar to getting into a fight in Delhi to revealing a trivia about Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, he spilled the beans on all.

Talking about Rockstar first, he stated, "I was offered, Imtiaz wanted to make Rockstar but we made Love Aaj Kal instead. And then he made it with Ranbir. His first offer to me was this film called Rockstar." He then talked about an old incident where he got into a fight with a man at a nigh-club in Delhi and the reason why the incident happened.

He narrated, "I was also at fault a little bit. It's not the hardest thing in the world to get into, it used to not be, I don't know any more, to get into a fight, to get something broken on your head in a nightclub in Delhi, or outside Delhi or in Gurgaon, it's a dangerous environment. I have prided myself on growing up there and I have avoided about 50 fights in those days and here used to be fights, maybe I have grown up or it doesn't happen anymore or people have just grown up. There were slightly more violent times in those days, maybe because law and order wasn't quite so efficient. You'd probably end up in jail now whereas in those days nothing would happen."

He added, "So this is an unfortunate incident where a guy said, "Please dance with my girlfriend" and I was like I don't want to do that, and he said "You've got a million dollar face" which I really loved so I think I started smiling, even though it's probably not true and then he said, "I'm going to F it up for you" and then he hit me with a whisky glass on my forehead and then we got into a fight. And then we ended up in the bathroom and I was wiping because it was bleeding a lot. If you have never been hit in the face, or cut in the face, perhaps if you cut yourself shaving, guys, you will know that you bleed a lot because there are a lot of blood vessels in the face. So, there was a flood of blood, I thought I don't know what's happened so I was wiping it with water, I looked at him and 'I said look what you did', as in let's make up now and he attacked me with the soap dish. So, he was a lunatic and he might have killed me."

Coming back to his professional front, Khan also narrated an incident during the making of Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara and how he could have been the first actor to show his butt in films and why he decided to go against it. Spilling the beans, he said, "Vishal Bharadwaj is a lovely director and it was a really clever scene because there's this bit in Omkara where I had these one page of dialogue where I say this Omkara fellow, he's not made me the Baahubali, I'll bloody show him, ill anoint myself the Baahubali, I'm going to kill everyone, you see what I do kind of thing."

He continued, "And he said listen I think this scene is too talky and this is cinema so we can do all this without any lines. So, I said, what do you mean? He said we have the camera and you're standing there in front of the mirror in the dark and the camera is coming close to you and you're looking at the mirror and you break the mirror and the mirror shatters and in the shattered mirror I see your schizophrenic face and because you broke the mirror, your hand is bleeding, and you anoint yourself with the blood. So that says it all, you don't have to say any dialogues and I thought Jesus, this man is a genius because that's cinema, right? He's taken a page of dialogue and converted into one shot. So, he said, in fact, I think you should do it naked. I said, what?!!"

He then added how he put a condiiton before him for doing the scene naked, he revealed, "So, he said, ya it'll look good, you're standing there naked with your back to the camera, he said don't worry it will be very dimly lit, like the movie. So, I said listen, I said alright, I'll tell you what, Tassaduq who is a really funny and cool DOP, I said you and Tassaduq stand there with me naked while you direct me and ill stand there naked, I don't mind, I'll do it. He said I'm not bloody directing you naked, I said arre, if you're not going to be naked then why should I be naked so I wasn't. but in retrospect, I should've done it, it was just too new an idea. I think after John Abraham, showed his half butt, I would've been the first butt of Bollywood on screen."

