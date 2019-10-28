Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose for a perfect Diwali picture
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan ooze royalty in their Diwali picture together!
Diwali 2019 was a grander affair for Bollywood celebrities in the last few years. This was evident from the fact that all the actors upped their style quotient and aura. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little and adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan were those names as well. The trio posed for a perfect family picture and looked truly truly beautiful. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri posted a picture on her Instagram account, take a look:
Their celebrations were limited to their close friends and family members, yet, were a grand and glittery affair. Both Saif and Kareena have time and again proven they are two of the most stylish actors in the business and it's not very often we see them commit a faux pas. And their toddler Taimur continues to be everyone's favourite. His blabbering with the media is immensely popular on social media.
On the work front, Saif is gearing up for his another rom-com, Jawaani Jaaneman, which is slated to release on November 29 this year. This will be followed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he essays the role of Udai Bhan, the antagonist to Ajay Devgn's eponymous character. This period drama comes out on January 10, 2020. He's also in talks with Aamir Khan to star in the remake of Vikram Vedha.
Coming to Kareena, she's collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar once again for Good Newwz, releasing on December 27. In 2020, she'll star in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the festival of lights just like every year. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Karisma Kapoor opted for a pink Anarkali kurta, which she paired with white salwar and a dupatta for the puja hosted at her office.
-
The Pataudi family had a close-knit ceremony hosted at Karisma Kapoor's residence, but the family started their day with a puja at the actress' Khar office.
In picture: Taimur Ali Khan was snapped holding multiple boxes of crackers in his tiny hands.
-
The tiny tot was clicked with a different mood this time by the paparazzi. Taimur Ali Khan, while juggling with the box of crackers, was snapped wearing a cute white and pink kurta, paired with baby pyjamas and crocs during the outing.
-
In one of the videos floating online, Taimur Ali Khan was seen in an agitated mood and was refusing the paparazzi to click his pictures. He also screamed "no" at the shutterbugs while clicking pictures.
-
The video also shows how Kareena Kapoor Khan calmed the baby and asked him to wish the paps a happy Diwali. Despite being angry, Taimur Ali Khan wished the paparazzi in his cute voice.
In picture: The Kapoor sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor posed for the paps.
-
Saif Ali Khan joined the Kapoor sisters at Karisma Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Taimur Ali Khan took a piggyback ride on papa Saif's shoulders during the outing.
-
Speaking about his professional journey, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Laal Kaptan, and now, he will be seen portraying a villainous role in Tanjhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Babita celebrated the festive season together. First, their day started with a small puja at their Khar office, later, they had a family get together at Karisma Kapoor's Bandra residence. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Taimur Ali Khan cheers Team India while vacationing in London with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan