Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose for a perfect Diwali picture

Diwali 2019 was a grander affair for Bollywood celebrities in the last few years. This was evident from the fact that all the actors upped their style quotient and aura. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little and adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan were those names as well. The trio posed for a perfect family picture and looked truly truly beautiful. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri posted a picture on her Instagram account, take a look:

Their celebrations were limited to their close friends and family members, yet, were a grand and glittery affair. Both Saif and Kareena have time and again proven they are two of the most stylish actors in the business and it's not very often we see them commit a faux pas. And their toddler Taimur continues to be everyone's favourite. His blabbering with the media is immensely popular on social media.

On the work front, Saif is gearing up for his another rom-com, Jawaani Jaaneman, which is slated to release on November 29 this year. This will be followed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he essays the role of Udai Bhan, the antagonist to Ajay Devgn's eponymous character. This period drama comes out on January 10, 2020. He's also in talks with Aamir Khan to star in the remake of Vikram Vedha.

Coming to Kareena, she's collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar once again for Good Newwz, releasing on December 27. In 2020, she'll star in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

