Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur to move to a larger house soon

The lockdown has been a busy time for Saif Ali Khan. Besides catching up on reading, keeping son Taimur Ali Khan occupied, cooking scrumptious meals for his family, among other things, the actor has also been supervising the renovation work on the family's new apartment. Yes, the Pataudis are currently gearing up to move to a bigger apartment soon.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about it, Saif Ali Khan shared, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I'm enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim."

He added, "My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only my mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains."

The family's new apartment is apparently right opposite their current home. It's a slightly bigger space, and they will be renting out their current apartment.

Talking about work and when he plans to get back to filming, Saif said, "I have no idea, the world has been trying to open up for months now, but then the cases escalate and we have to shut shop again. It's a scary time."

Speaking of his future projects, Saif said, "I have a couple of weeks' work left on the Bunty Aur Babli sequel. Then, Bhoot Police. There are plans to take it on the floors towards August-end but as of now, no one knows."

