Saif Ali Khan has a befitting reply on being trolled for not wearing masks

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan self-quarantined from March to June at their Bandra residence. As soon as the lockdown opened, the entire family was seen roaming on the Marine Drives of Mumbai city. The Khans decided to enjoy the breath of fresh air as soon as the lockdown ended. But ever since then, the entire family has come under an eye of many!

In case you missed it, Saif, Kareena and Taimur were clicked by the shutterbugs without wearing masks as they stepped out of the house. It was not all, the entire family was trolled mercilessly on social media. Ever since then, Saif and Co have been cautious about the government protocol which has to be followed.

Clearing the air, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan revealed how he was cautious on that day too, and removed the mask only when there were no people around. "But as soon as we saw there were people and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away. That was not reported but it's a fact that we have been responsible, law-abiding citizens and stayed home all through the lockdown and even now only interact with a few family members."

Ever since the lockdown has ended, and unlock kickstarted in non-containment areas, people have started stepping out of their house but with precautions. After all, prevention is better than cure. With the lockdown restrictions easing in Mumbai, B-Town folks are back to being up and about.

Speaking about his professional journey, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman along with Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles among others. The actor is all set for his next releases - Dil Bechara, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police. Apart from these projects, Saif has also announced his next digital project Dilli, which is a political drama.

In an interview with mid-day, Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming the project, shared, "On Twitter and Instagram, people have been asking us to release the show now. So, there has been pressure, but we don't want to rush the process. Our series was supposed to drop in the last quarter of 2020, and we will stick to that deadline. If the show was ready, we would have released it now because it is an ideal time to grab eyeballs."

Speaking about the much-awaited project, Bunty air Babli 2, also starring Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, a source shared with mid-day that the team has been thinking to complete the shoot in YRF Studios only. the source added, "The song is one of the highlights of the film. After much deliberation, Varun and producer Aditya Chopra decided that shooting it within the premises, with a minimal crew, would be the best course of action. That way, they will have the advantage of a controlled environment, making it easier to adhere to the guidelines. The track will be shot in August once the permissions are in place,"

