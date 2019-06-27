Saif Ali Khan: Pataudi Palace holds a lot of emotional value

bollywood

"The palace is an architectural marvel for many, but for me its home and holds a lot of emotional value," Saif said in a statement

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan says his ancestral home Pataudi Palace holds a lot of emotional value for him. Saif's brand House of Pataudi has come out with its latest collection inspired by the Pataudi Palace. He co-owns the brand with Myntra and Exceed Entertainment.

"The palace is an architectural marvel for many, but for me its home and holds a lot of emotional value," Saif said in a statement. "It is interesting for me to see a collection inspired by the hues of the palace gardens. The floral patterns and designs used in the collection intertwine with elements of the nature that surround Pataudi Palace," he added.

The Summer Palace Collection brings alive the ornate beauty and grandeur of the palace. It comprises everyday Indian wear conceptualised as Firdaus, festive with royal charm, Noor and Riwayat for classic Indian weddings.

Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said: "The collection is a reflection of the opulence and grandeur surrounding the Pataudi palace and is a royal treat for patrons of ethnic wear."

