Saif Ali Khan reacts to son Ibrahim Ali Khan calling him his 'old man'

Do you remember that picture Ibrahim Ali Khan shared of himself with dad Saif Ali Khan recently? Do you remember the caption the young man gave the picture? Ibrahim wrote, "just me and the old man", and while many of his Instagram followers commented saying how Saif is not old at all, we understand Ibrahim's sentiment and can see how his caption was not age-related at all!

In case you missed it, find the post below!

View this post on Instagram just me and the old manðÂ¥° A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onMar 8, 2020 at 3:29am PDT

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan was asked about this post, and he said, "Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man. But I'm keen to be fit and look my best. I'm not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it." More power to you, Saif!

Saif Ali Khan bowled the audience over with his act of a playboy who meets his 21-year-old daughter for the first time in his film Jawaani Jaaneman. Asked if he will be launching Ibrahim in one of his films, and he tells the portal, "I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

Well, we'll surely be looking out for Ibrahim Ali Khan once he's ready to make his Bollywood debut!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates