Saif Ali Khan's crisp white Pathani will give you the perfect nawab look this wedding season

All the men out there, don't be out of fashion this wedding season! Its time to revamp your wardrobe and buy some trendy wedding attires this winter. Ditch your suit to the next family wedding you are going to, and opt for this Pathani and make the heads turn. Take a look at what Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Bollywood is wearing, right here!

Saif Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Cotton Blend Pathani Kurta Salwar:

This is designed as per the trends to keep you in sync with high fashion and with wedding and other occasions, it will keep you comfortable all day long. The lovely design forms a substantial feature of this wear. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 1,086 only. Shop here.

India craft Pathani Salwar suit:

The Pathani dress has full sleeves with cuffs, a short button placket on the chest area which further has two patch pockets on either side of it. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 989 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cotton Jacquard Kurta Payjama Set:

Look your ethnic best wearing this Apparel. This regular-fit kurta pyjama set comprises a full-sleeved kurta and pyjama to give you classy look with a comfortable feel. Constructed from rich quality fabric, this suit set is soft to the skin and will keep you at ease all day long. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 1,249 only. Shop here.

Cross Cotton Kurta Pyjama:

Royal Collection manufacturer of a wide range of ethnic kurtas such as Pathani kurtas, designer kurtas, men's kurtas, etc. Our range of products, amalgamated with prompt delivery, has helped us to earn repute as one of the prominent names in this industry. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 899 only. Shop here.

