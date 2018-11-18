Saif and Sara Ali Khan's fun banter with Karan Johar

television

On the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan, came together for the first time to engage in some interesting conversations and som genuine fun

Some celebrities share a great rapport with not just their fans, but their peers, too. Karan Johar is known to be a good conversationalist and the latest guest on his chat show, Saif Ali Khan holds the same distinction. On the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Saif and his daughter Sara Ali Khan, came together for the first time to engage in some interesting conversations and some genuine fun.

Sara made her chat show debut with the show. Karan's show is looked forward to by fans and celebs alike, since it features intimate moments with stars that are a rarity. Both Saif and Sara, were honest in their banter with KJo and their candid conversations turned into a fun episode. Sara also spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan and the relationship they share. Saif, too, was at his witty best while talking about Sara's potential boyfriend and more.

The new season of Karan's chat show is certainly throwing up some interesting and entertaining moments. Saif and Sara's stellar father-daughter bond was just one more highlight from the talked-about show.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in her first film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the film, Sushant essays the role of a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo who carries the devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood, while Sara essays the role of a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

