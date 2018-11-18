Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's chemistry gets a thumbs up from the audience

bollywood

The chemistry of the leading duo Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the song Sweetheart from Kedarnath gets a thumbs up as the song is trending on Youtube

Sushan Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan

The celebratory song Sweetheart from Kedarnath was released by the makers on Thursday. The song is being loved by the audience and the chemistry of the leading duo Sara and Sushant gets a thumbs up as the song is trending on #1 on Youtube by garnering more than 4.9 million views within a day.

The audience expressed their love with comments like "spectacular and crackling chemistry", "seeing such a cute song after a long time", " Lovedddddddd the song so much , perfect steps, sexy dance and incredible performance", "can't wait to watch the movie" have been leading to their excitement for the movie.

The foot-tapping number is fun to watch as the lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan groove to the dhol beats with full enthusiasm. The song has been picturized with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony in the backdrop and hints at the blossoming love story between the two.

While the teaser set the mood for the romantic tale based amidst the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple. The trailer received an exceptional response from the audience across quarters owing to the gripping storyline and crackling chemistry of the leading duo.

In the film, Sushant essays the role of a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo who carries the devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood, while Sara essays the role of a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer. It is intriguing to see is how love blossoms between them, get hit by caste barriers and eventually gets tangled with the devastating Uttarakhand floods that hit the state in 2013.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along with Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

