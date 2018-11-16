When Sushant Singh Rajput gave horse riding tips Sara Ali Khan

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput also doubled up as his Hindi coach

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be giving horseriding tips to co-star Sara Ali Khan on the set of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. SSR doubled up as her Hindi coach as well. Producer Ronnie Screwvala says, "When I saw the rushes, I thought Sara has done five films before this, that's the experience she showed."

On being asked to comment on her experience of working with Sushant, Sara said at the trailer launch, "I am so glad that you asked me that. I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn't have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had."

Sara also credited the Sushant for helping her learn Hindi. "There were days when I was lost and scared as it's the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot," she added.

Kedarnath features Sara as Mukku, a tourist-pilgrim, and Sushant as a Muslim 'Pitu' named Mansoor. The two minute and fifty nine-second-long trailer looks powerful as it highlights the love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy and their struggle to deal with communal clashes while also trying to survive the floods that devastated Uttarakhand in 2013.

