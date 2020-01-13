Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to pocket Rs 1.5 crore for 3-hour show?

Call it the Tim Tim effect or simply the perks of being one of the most powerful couples of Bollywood, but buzz is that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are being paid rather handsomely for an endorsement appearance for a baby care brand. mid-day has learnt that the couple has been signed on as the face of a popular brand of diapers. Buzz is that for their first appearance itself at today's event, the duo will be paid a cool Rs 1.5 crore.

Pic/ Bipin Kokate

A source reveals, "The head honchos of the brand were eager to get Saif-Kareena on board and have been in talks with them for over a year. While their star power was the primary driving factor, one of the reasons for reaching out to the couple was their son Taimur Ali Khan's popularity that cuts across age groups. Although the duo had turned down the offer earlier, they did a rethink when the brand officials persisted over the past few months. It was only recently that they decided to lend their face to the product. They are expected to take home a fat pay cheque of Rs 1.5 crore for a three-hour appearance today."

mid-day reached out to Khan, who remained unavailable for comment.

