Saina Nehwal biopic first look: Shraddha Kapoor looks ready to win

bollywood

First look of Shraddha Kapoor posing as Saina Nehwal in the badminton court is out!

Shraddha Kapoor

After much anticipation, the makers of the Saina Nehwal biopic have released Shraddha Kapoor's first look, showcasing her transformation into the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal. After months of preparation and hard work, Shraddha has developed the fiery spirit of Saina Nehwal- and she is out to win!

Badminton is currently the second most watched sport in India, and the fastest racquet game in the world, making it a complex and thrilling game for Shraddha to pick up, and also a top priority for her to master moving into the film shoot.

Saina Nehwal's 2012 Olympic bronze medal remains a defining moment in Indian sporting history. She won the badminton singles Commonwealth Gold for India in 2010, and then again in 2018, also playing a crucial role in clinching the team gold in badminton for India.

View this post on Instagram #SAINA A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onSep 28, 2018 at 8:39pm PDT

Playing the role of India's only female badminton player to be ranked as World No. 1 has been a tremendously exciting prospect for Shraddha, who has delved deep into the details which makes the character come to life- whether that meant daily 6:00 am badminton sessions to work on the nuances of the game, or consistent physical training to develop the stamina and speed of ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal.

The Saina Nehwal biopic will mark Shraddha Kapoor's next association with T-Series after the super successful Aashiqui 2 and the recently released Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The biopic directed by Amole Gupte went on floors on September 22, 2018, and Shraddha has started shooting for the film.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shraddha Kapoor Feels Lucky To Be A Part Of The Film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates