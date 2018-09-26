Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor starts shooting for the film, see photos

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted shoot of sport star Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic. Before the actress could commence shooting for the biopic, she received a heartfelt note from the makers of this biopic ater the 'mahurat' shot. She took to her social media account to share the letter.

The actor posed for a picture perfect moment with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Amole Gupte with the Mahurat clap of their first schedule at Madh Island. Saina Nehwal's parents also came to bless reel life daughter as she interacted with the media on location today along with producer Bhushan Kumar, Vinod Bhanushali and Director Amole Gupte.



Shraddha has been having a busy year with Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu releasing back-to-back, and the shooting of Saaho along with prep work for the Saina Nehwal biopic. The badminton star's biopic has been making immense buzz ever since it's announcement. Shraddha Kapoor has been prepping to slip into the athlete's shoes for a long time now and has left no stone unturned to ace her act.

The actress frequently meets Saina Nehwal to absorb the mannerisms of the Badminton player to essay her part correctly. The film went on floors on September 22.

