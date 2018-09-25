Saina Nehwal biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor goes on floor

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has been prepping to slip into the Saina Nehwal's shoes for a long time now and has left no stone unturned to ace her act

Shraddha Kapoor, Amole Gupte and Bhushan Kumar

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina Nehwal Biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor went on floors in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor kickstarted the Mahurat shoot on 22nd September in Mumbai.

The actor posed for a picture perfect moment with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Amole Gupte with the Mahurat clap of their first schedule.

T-Series announced the film as it goes on floor sharing "Bhushan Kumar's T-Series-produced Saina NehwalBiopic went on floors on 22nd Sept. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal. Helmed by Amole Gupte. Saina @itsBhushanKumar @ShraddhaKapoor AmoleGupte @deepabhatia11 @NSaina [sic]" along with the Muhurat Clap pictures from the location.

Saina Nehwal Biopic has been making immense buzz ever since it's announcement. Shraddha Kapoor has been prepping to slip into the athlete's shoes for a long time now and has left no stone unturned to ace her act.

The actress frequently met Saina Nehwal to absorb the mannerisms of the Badminton player to essay her part correctly. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series produced 'Saina Nehwal biopic' went on floors on 22nd Sept. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal, the film is directed by Amole Gupte.

Also Read: When Shraddha Kapoor Became A Real-Life Inspiration For A Fan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates