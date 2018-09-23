When Shraddha Kapoor became a real-life inspiration for a fan

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been witnessing an immense fan following ever since the release of her 2013 hit release, Aashiqui 2. Her character as Aarohi had struck chords with the audience and till date, the actress name is a synonym to her character name.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor came across something that completely overwhelmed her. Back in 2013, a Shraddha Kapoor fan had named their newborn daughter as Aarohi post the release of Aashiqui 2. Shraddha Kapoor's character has resonated with the family so much so that they named their daughter with Shraddha's character name.

The parent took to social media sharing a collage of his daughter replicating Shraddha Kapoor and wishing her a very happy birthday. When Shraddha Kapoor came across the post the actress was deeply touched. The actress took to her Instagram story sharing the image wishing the little Aarohi, Happy birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor's incredible fan following is not limited to just social media but the actress is a popular face even in the nooks and corners of the nation. The actress enjoys unabashed love from the audience is not just the metro cities but is also one of the most loved actresses in the rural parts of the country.

The actress is currently riding high on the success of her latest release. The same is reflected in the box office collections of her films as Stree fared well not just in the urban areas but also garnered a

phenomenal response from the B and C centers of the nation.

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently basking in the glory of her recent release Stree is all set to have another big release this Friday with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, after which the actress will be seen in the multi-lingual Saaho with Prabhas, Saina Nehwal biopic.

