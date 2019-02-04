Saina Nehwal: Marriage has been a lucky charm for me

Feb 04, 2019, 11:11 IST | IANS

Saina walked the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for Chennai-based designer Vaani Raghupathy in a lehenga in her favourite colour, yellow

India shuttler Saina Nehwal walks the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai recently. Pic/AFP

For London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, life after marrying fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap last December has been a dream run. India's star shuttler, who recently won the Indonesia Masters - her first title in two years - says it won't be wrong to call marriage her lucky charm.

"Everything is falling in place. It's like a dream run. I never thought that after marriage, I would go on to win my first title after two years, which I was really hoping for," Saina said. "It has been long since I won my Super Series title, but I was happy that I could reach one semi-final and one final after that.

Unfortunately, Carolina Marin had to retire after the injury, but I think I was quite lucky to win the tournament," she added. Would she say marriage has been her lucky charm? "Yes, I would say that," Saina said with the blush of a newly-married bride. Saina walked the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for Chennai-based designer Vaani Raghupathy in a lehenga in her favourite colour, yellow.

