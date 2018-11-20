Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda celebrate 18 years of togetherness on the sets of Housefull 4

bollywood

Pooja Hegde, Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Warda

Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Warda celebrated their 18th marriage anniversary on Sunday. The merrymaking began at the filmmaker's office and later shifted to the set of his production, Housefull 4, which is currently being shot at a suburban studio.



Warda Nadiadwala and Kriti Sanon

Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon, who were shooting for the comic caper, made it special for them. Unit hands decorated the set with flowers and balloons. The anniversary cake had SajDa has written on it, which is a combination of their names and what the couple likes being called. Kriti quipped, "There is too much love on the set."

The director's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala took to Instagram and posted: "#Sajda #18yearsofsajda.......... #SajidNadiadwala thank u @sufyannadiadwala123 for the yummy cake @nadiadwalagrandson amazing surprise #houseful4 for blockbuster day [sic]"

Housefull 4 has been dogged by controversy. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. Sajid had said that he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations. "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out," he said.

He has been replaced by Farhad Samji.

