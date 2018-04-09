Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 surpasses his Judwaa 2, crosses lifetime collections

In a span of 11 days, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. Interestingly, both the films were spearheaded by Sajid Nadiadwala



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

In a span of six months, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has delivered two 100 crore hits - Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. Both the films were a sequel to their original films. The prolific producer has ended the first quarter of the year with his blockbuster hit film Baaghi 2. While Sajid Nadiadwala treated the audience with Judwaa 2 in 2017. He broke his own benchmark with Baaghi 2.

Not only did Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 had a bigger opening than Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, but it also crossed the lifetime collections of his last blockbuster hit Judwaa 2 in just 11 days.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 has minted a whopping 135.35 crores at the box office and is still continuing its glorious run at the box office.

While Judwaa 2 had minted 132.39 crores at the box office, the collections of Baaghi 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Judwaa 2 in just a matter of 11 days.

Sajid Nadiadwala is amongst those producers, who has always treated the audience with content which has universal appeal. His next few films Super 30, Housefull 4 and Kick 2 have already got moviegoers excited.

