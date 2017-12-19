Sakinaka fire: Mumbai Police nab one over Farsan factory fire

Four fire tankers and fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The injured people were rushed to a hospital for treatment

Mumbai Police has arrested a man in connection with the fire that broke out at a shop on Khairani road on Monday. At least 12 people were killed and four others were critically injured in the incident. Four fire tankers and fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The injured people were rushed to a hospital for treatment.



Damaged equipment in the factory

An early morning blaze gutted almost an entire unit of a farsan factory in Thane. Fire broke out at Deepa Foods Farsan Factory near Brahmand in Thane (West) and damaged several machines and equipment inside the premises. According to officials at the Thane Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was spotted by locals around 4.45 am. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“We received a call from locals in the Azad Nagar area about a blaze in a farsan manufacturing factory and immediately, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire-fighting operation lasted about one-and-a-half hours and the situation has been brought under control,” Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said.

Kadam also confirmed that no person was injured in the incident, but an entire unit of the factory had been destroyed and a lot of equipment has been damaged.

