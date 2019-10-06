Saksham Jain is a new singing star in B Town

Where delhi has given Shahrukh khan, Akshay Kumar and many big actors. Delhi is also giving some more talented singers like Saksham Jain. Saksham is a new rising singing star in Bollywood. He beongs to a Delhi. Hr has given many soulful sings in Bollywood and he’s also working an independent music as he has huge potential.

Saksham had won the hearts of million by producing got tracks. He has fascinated big directors and production houses with his writing and composition skills and have signed many projects. Saksham is blessed with a soulful voice and composes music effortlessly. He has given many breathtaking performances in recent years with his debut track Brown Beauty with Zee music co. and his recently released Tenu Bhool Jaunga.

Saksham is a complete professional and has good sense of composing music and programming. His songs on You Tube have many viewers and subscribers. He has created his space in Bollywood as well as in audiences hearts. There is a long way to go. We hope for his best and bright future. May god give all the happiness and sing lots of songs.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever