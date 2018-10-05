Sakshi Malik seen twinning with husband Satyawart Kadian in a car

other-sports

India's star wrestler Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian were seen twinning recently. Malik shared this picture on social media and wrote: "Company couldn't have been better #beautifulnature #love #forevermine."

Sakshi Malik tied the knot with Indian wrestler Satyawart Kadian on April 2, 2017 in Rohtak. Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kaidan both hail from the same background of wrestling and their marriage was planned in a grand manner. Two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar was a guest at the wedding, and other fellow Olympic medal winning players like PV Sindhu, winner of the badminton silver medal at Rio Olympics 2016, were also on the invitation list

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, Sakshi Malik won the bronze medal in the 58 kg category, becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics and the fourth female Olympic medalist from the country. She is a part of the JSW Sports Excellence Program, along with fellow female wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat.

Malik had previously won the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and the bronze medal at the 2015 Asian Wrestling Championships in Doha.

