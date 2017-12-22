Salaries of 298 madrasa staff stopped in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has stopped the salaries of 298 staff and teachers at 43 madrasas in the state that have not submitted the required details, an official said on Friday

The Uttar Pradesh government has stopped the salaries of 298 staff and teachers at 43 madrasas in the state that have not submitted the required details, an official said on Friday. Minority Welfare and Muslim Waqf Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary told the legislative council that of the total 560 madrasas in the state, 43 failed to submit details.



Salaries of all staff members and teachers at other madrasas was being given as per rules, the Cabinet Minister added. In all, there are 8,764 teachers and staff members at these madrasas. The Minister said a notice has been sent to the management of these madrasas again to set things in order, specially about the land they exist on.

Senior legislator and teachers' group leader in the Upper House Om Prakash Sharma cited the example of a madrasa in Varanasi whose staff has lost out on salary after failing to furnish details of the land and asked if this is an issue why was the salary of teachers stopped.

