Salman can now sleep in his own bed

Actor Salman Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail on Saturday after being granted bail by a district and sessions court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. While fans were seen celebrating, animal activists were outraged. "While Khan gets to go back to his movie star life, blackbucks were made to pay with their lives.

Meanwhile, a Maharashtra man who killed a langur as his first offence has been denied bail a record five times," said Dr Manilal Valliyate, PETA India's CEO. Pics/Shadab khan

