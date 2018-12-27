Salman Khan birthday: Fun videos from his 53rd bash at Panvel farmhouse
Salman Khan turns 53 on Thursday, like every year the star celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his near and dear ones. Salman Khan's birthday is more than a festival for his fans
It's December 27, Salman Khan's 53rd birthday and the nation has one more reason to celebrate, other than it being a festive season. His fans celebrate his birthday in various ways. Some offer discounts at their restaurants, some distribute free food packets and so on. The star, as usual, drove to his Panvel farmhouse, which is at the outskirts of Mumbai, and had his fraternity friends and family join him for his special day. Fans from across cities travel to the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra to catch a glimpse of the star, and wish him in their unique style.
Talking to the media on his birthday, Salman said, "I am happy that people love me so much. Stardom matters in a way but what makes me more happy is the love and respect of people and that they trust me a lot. This all means a lot to me."
Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake with the media. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.
Apart from his family, Salman Khan was joined by Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Aayush Sharma, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover and Iulia Vantur amongst others. Apart from the usual, the actor came out to cut a cake with the media and happily posed for the photographers waiting outside the farmhouse. The actor has always had a sweet-and-sour relationship with the media. Dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and ripped jeans, Salman looked handsome as ever.
Here are the pictures and videos of the actor's birthday bash, in one of the videos the actor is seen cutting his birthday cake with nephew Ahil, while the family sings the birthday song. In another video, Arpita Khan Sharma is seen feeding the cake to brother Salman, but the actor insists that Ahil gets to eat the cake first. The cake has the initials of his name, 'SK' written on with a reel of his films posters around it.
Another video of the star dancing with his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-actor, Sushmita Sen has also surfaced on social media. The lovely video of the two hugging and dancing with each other, is effortlessly beautiful. Their transition from the slow dance moves to the street-style dance, they thoroughly enjoyed the moment.
He was personally seen greeting everyone, who had come in for the birthday party.
Salman Khan rung in his birthday with the media, and cut the cake with them. The cake had the poster of his blockbuster film, Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor thanked everyone, who were present at the Panvel farmhouse to cover his 53rd birthday.
On the professional front, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming film, Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.
