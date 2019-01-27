Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff attend Subhash Ghai's birthday

bollywood

Subhash Ghai's 74th birthday celebrations were attended by Bollywood's A-listers such as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and many more. See photos



Meghna Ghai Puri, President of Whistling Woods International and daughter of filmmaker Subhash Ghai, held a surprise birthday dinner for her father Subhash Ghai on January 24 after the 11th convocation ceremony of Whistling Woods International.

212 graduates passed out from Institute with degrees and diplomas in film & media arts in association with Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Highlights of the convocation were when Dharmendra and Filmmaker Govind Nihalani were honoured with the Institute's Maestro awards for their legendary contribution to Indian cinema. Vijay Singh CEO Fox Star delivered an insightful keynote address to the graduates on their future role as flag bearers of the film industry.

The evening was followed by a surprise Birthday party hosted by his daughter Meghna and was attended by faculty heads of Whistling Woods and industry icons like Neeta Lulla. Prahalad Kakkar, Sabbas Joseph, Manmohan Shetty, Pradeep Guha, Randhir Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani and artistes who have closely been associated with Ghai, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy Shreyas Talpade, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Sukhvinder Singh, Satish Kaushik, Alvira, Atul Agnihotri and other prominent guests.

When contacted Ghai admitted, "I feel blessed and humbled that all my friends, the faculty of WWI & stars came to shower their love and affection for me, on my birthday. That inspires you to further your life with joy and courage. That surely keeps me feeling better and younger."

