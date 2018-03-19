Salman Khan and his Da-Bangg show to tour US and Canada

Salman Khan took to Twitter to share the news of touring US and Canada with his Da-Bangg show

Salman Khan will tour US and Canada with his Da-Bangg show. The actor shared the news on social media. Concerts have been lined up in Atlanta, San Jose, Chicago, Dallas, New Jersey, Toronto and Vancouver from June 22 to July 7. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Dheva and Guru Randhawa will accompany Salman.

Earlier, Salman Khan's Da-Bangg concert was supposed to happen in Nepal, which was scheduled for March 10, was cancelled due to security concerns. The organisers are said to be keen about hosting the event in Kathmandu and are looking at a new date. Those in the know say that it might be held in early May.

