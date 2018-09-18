Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur mobbed at Jaipur airport, see photos

bollywood

Salman Khan had gone to inaugurate a special centre for special children in Jaipur. He was accompanied by Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Jaipur airport. All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal

Salman Khan had reached Jaipur to inaugurate a centre for special children. The star wasn’t alone, he was accompanied with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur along. Upon seeing the two at the Jaipur airport, the crowd went bonkers and mobbed the two. There was immense security with police personnel on duty.

The centre inaugurated by Salman Khan is owned by actress and former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak. The superstar shares a close bond with her and is seen making appearances in Salman’s films like God Tussi Great Ho, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salaam-e-Ishq amongst others.

Later in the evening, Khan was expected to attend a programme which featured dance performances by the children, who have been trained by choreographer Shiamak Davar. It is also believed that Salman Khan will participate in a dance medley.

Talking about Iulia Vantur, she is always spotted with the Khan family. Although there is nothing official yet, Iulia is a part of all important functions at the Galaxy apartment. She recently did a music video with ‘Harjai’ with Maniesh Paul and herself. Iulia also cut an album with Himesh Reshammiya.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently occupied with Bigg Boss 12 and has an interesting line-up of films - Bharat and Dabangg 3.

