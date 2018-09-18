Salman Khan to inaugurate special children's centre in Jaipur

bollywood

Khan to inaugurate centre for the differently abled in Jaipur today

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is set to inaugurate a centre for special children in Jaipur today. Former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak, who is the trustee of the centre Umang, says, "Khan will meet the children and see the services provided by the centre for rehabilitating them."

She added that the actor will also inaugurate a shop, which will house the products made by the kids.

Later in the evening, Khan is expected to attend a programme which will feature dance performances by the children, who have been trained by choreographer Shiamak Davar, she said. It is believed that Khan will also participate in a dance medley.

