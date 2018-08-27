Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat picture gives a sense of deja vu

bollywood

Over the weekend, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wrapped up the shoot of Bharat in Malta

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their Bharat look.

Over the weekend, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wrapped up the shoot of Bharat in Malta. Sallu shared a still from the film on Instagram, which reminded fans of the two in their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Same director, same cast to blame?

Initially, Priyanka Chopra was selected as the leading lady of the film, but the actress backed out just before the ten days of her schedule. Reasons knew better to her, Salman Khan within no time took Katrina Kaif on board. Regardless she has dates or no, Katrina agreed to Salman's offer. The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of Bharat. The film is a story of a man and his nation. The teaser follows a black and gold theme and has a Salman Khan voiceover to it. The actor released the teaser on his Twitter handle.

'Bharat' is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods and will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

