Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in combat mode for Radhe

Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda are headed to Goa for the next schedule of Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. After a long schedule at various spots in Mumbai, the unit will be shooting for action sequences, including an elaborate chase scene at the tourist hotspot.

Hooda, who plays the antagonist, had injured himself on the set but has recovered. He will shoot hand-to-hand combat scenes. Later, Disha Patani will also join the unit to shoot a song with Khan. There's talk that the makers are planning to film certain portions of the thriller in Thailand. They are keen to wrap up Radhe by the end of February.

Radhe also stars Arjun Kanungo in a pivotal role. This isn't the first time a singer is trying his hands in acting. We have seen the trend before in the case of Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, and Himesh Reshammiya, and Kanungo is all set to join the bandwagon.

For the uninitiated, Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and is the official remake of the Korean potboiler, The Outlaws. After Wanted and Dabangg 3, this is Dheva and Khan's third film together. Khan's record on EID has been unshaken and unprecedented.

Starring Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kanungo, the film is all set to clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb. This is possibly one of the biggest clashes in recent times and we cannot wait to see this battle unfold on May 22, 2020!

