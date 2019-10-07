Salman Khan and the Dabangg 3 team get emotional as they remember the late Vinod Khanna at the film's wrap up

On the last day of the shoot of "Dabangg 3", superstar Salman Khan paid a tribute to the late Vinod Khanna on the veteran actor's 73rd birth anniversary and said that he really misses him. Salman on Sunday night took to Twitter, where he shared a video along with the cast and crew of the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise.

In the video, the actor, who essays the role of Chulbul Panday said in Hindi: "Today was the last day for "Dabangg 3" and we have packed up. The strange and the happy thing is that today is Vinod Khanna sir or Prajapati Panday sir's birthday and on the same day, coincidentally and fortunately we wrapped up shooting for 'Dabangg 3."

The 53-year-old star said that Vinod's brother Pramod Khanna will be playing Prajapati Panday in the upcoming movie, directed by Prabhudheva. "VK sir miss you and we have Pramod sir, your own brother to play you in 'Dabangg 3'. God bless you... We really miss you," she said. The film is slated to release on December 20.

"Dabangg 3" also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

