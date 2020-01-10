Salman Khan announces his EID 2021 release already, to be directed by Farhad Samji

Salman Khan seems to be competing with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana when it comes to completing his films. Now we feel our beloved Bhai will complete his films more quickly than all the young guns of Bollywood and even his contemporaries. And his latest tweet is proof.

We are over four months away from Eid when we'll see the release of his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Farhad Samji. But the star has already booked EID 2021 for his new film that has the most unique title one can think of- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Yes, that seems to be the title.

Don't believe us? Have a look at the tweet right here:

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

It's produced by his old friend Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Samji himself. In case you were unaware, the writer-director began his journey in Bollywood with the help of Salman two decades ago. It was Khan who recommended his name to David Dhawan for his directorial, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, whose songs were penned by him. And then, there was no looking back for the artist.

20 years later, life seems to have come full circle for Samji as he works with a star who gave him his maiden break in the industry. Khan and Nadiadwala have had a long journey and have seen some blockbuster collaborations from Jeet to Judwaa to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Kick. Will this also be another juggernaut?

And in case you've forgotten, the duo is also planning to make Kick 2, which should be out by 2021 as well. As stated above, Khan is back to the good old days when he worked on multiple films simultaneously. Bring them on!

