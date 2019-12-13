Salman Khan attends the wedding reception of makeup artist's son

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan isn't called Sallu Bhai for no reason. The Dabangg actor is one celebrity who resides in the hearts of millions of people across the world and is known for his big heart and generous spirit. Salman Khan showed the world that it's nice to be nice when he showed up at the wedding reception of his makeup man's son. Here's a photo of Salman arriving for the reception:

Salman Khan arrives for the wedding reception

Raju Nag, who has been associated with Salman Khan for several years now, and according to a post shared by Bollywood and fashion photographer Viral Bhayani, every year, Raju goes to Tirupati and shaves his head for the love and loyalty he serves towards Salman. Here's another photo that shows Sallu posing for photos with Raju Nag and his guests:

Salman Khan with Raju Nag and his guests at the reception



Salman Khan looked dashing as always in a simple black shirt paired with jeans and his signature bracelet.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the commercially successful Bharat, while the actor has also been busy shooting for the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Salman is also gearing up for his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which releases on December 20, 2019. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the lovely Rajjo and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar who will play the part of Chulbul Pandey's love interest, Khushi.

