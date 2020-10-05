Salman Khan back with a bang on sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan has dived deep into work after the unforeseen seven-month break — only days after he filmed the opening episode of Bigg Boss 14, the actor resumed the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Sunday. While the team of the Prabhudheva-directed venture kicked off the schedule at ND Studios on October 1 sans Khan, the superstar and his leading lady Disha Patani drove down to Aamby Valley over the weekend to begin their stint with a romantic dance track.



Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The song was to be shot originally in Thailand, but has now been reimagined by choreographer Caesar Gonsalves. "Over the next four days, Salman and Disha will film the dance number in the beautiful locales of the resort township and Lonavala. The makers have adopted the bio-bubble mode, and put up the cast and crew in chalets in Aamby Valley, thus isolating them from the outside world. After the song is wrapped up, the unit will shift to Mehboob Studios in Bandra for patchwork shoot. The makers are hoping to call it a wrap by October 12," reveals a source close to the film's unit. The superstar, who will honour the film's commitment through the week, will travel to Film City on Fridays to shoot for Bigg Boss' Weekend Ka Vaar.



The set built at ND Studios

Before the Aamby Valley leg, producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit supervised the four-day schedule at ND Studios in Karjat. The source adds, "On the agenda was the filming of some crucial confrontation scenes with Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, and South actors Bharath Niwas and Megha Akash, who play Salman's colleagues in the cop caper. Since the sequences are set at the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] office, the makers wanted to shoot them at the live location, but it wasn't possible under the current circumstances. So, the production design team recreated a crime branch at the studio."

