Salman Khan confirms to do a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reunite once again after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It has been 10 long years!

After giving us super hit films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the dynamic pair - Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is reuniting for a project. The duo is all set to create magic once again after a hiatus of 10 years. On Tuesday, the actor graced the press conference of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa and gave some interesting anecdotes.

Recently, the rumour mills were abuzz about Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali doing a film titled, 'Inshallah'. However, at the Bigg Boss 12 press conference, Salman Khan confirmed the news of doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film. According to a report in indianexpress, when reporters asked the 52-year-old actor about reuniting with Bhansali, he stated, "Yes, I am doing Sanjay's film. I don't know much about it. Have only heard a one-liner about it. But Sanjay is not answering my calls. Please ask him to speak to me."

Salman Khan is currently juggling between his film shoots, hosting Bigg Boss and other commitments. When he was asked how does he manage to strike a balance between all, he said, "I am lucky that my hobby is also my profession. I love working. With time, experience has also come in place. So handling it all has become better. I also continue to keep my passion and childlike attitude towards my work."

Coming back to television's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, it is back with its 12th season, and will premiere on September 16, 2018.

