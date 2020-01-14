Salman Khan ditches swanky cars, travels to Radhe shoots on cycle

Next time you're waiting at a red signal, you might do well to look at the neighbouring vehicles — if you're lucky, you might just spot Salman Khan beside you. Any Bandra resident will tell you how it is common to spot him cycling down Bandstand in the late hours of the night. But now, the superstar seems to have ditched his swanky vehicles in favour of the humble cycle. The actor — who has been filming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in different locations across the city, including Dhobi Ghat and Malad — has been commuting to the shoot venues on his Being Human e-cycle.

Says a source from the Radhe unit, "Salman sir was shooting for a solo number in Dhobi Ghat over the past week. The song has the actor grooving with over 50 junior artistes posing as cops and dhobis. Despite the long distance from his Bandra residence, he would travel to Mahalaxmi on his e-cycle. He used to be accompanied by his security detail following him in cars, and for good measure, he would sport a cap to avoid being recognised on streets." The source adds that director Prabhudeva and the crew shot for an action sequence at a film studio in Malad East on Sunday. No surprises for guessing -- the superstar showed up on his cycle at the Malad address.



Salman Khan

One wonders if it is a clever trick to promote his brand of e-cycles among the population that is only too happy to ape him. But the source dismisses the idea, stressing that it is Khan's way of keeping fit. "It has become a part of his fitness regimen. Besides being an eco-friendly way of travelling, cycling offers him the advantage of navigating heavy traffic and arriving on sets on time."

