Salman Khan drops his guard and speaks about his exes in this leaked video

In a recently leaked video fresh from the sets of Nach Baliye 9, we can see Salman Khan addressing the controversies surrounding his love life, his ex-girlfriends and past relationships in a casual yet firm stance. A lot has been speculated over the star and a lot of names have been associated with him. Here in this video, Salman Khan seems determined to answer all!

The video shows Salman Khan reading out various headlines written about him, 'Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce.' Apni shaadi ke sawaal par, Salman fir bhadke reporter par.' 'Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath?' 'Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hain Salman ka asli pyaar?'

"Itne saare sawaal, aur koi jawaab nahi. Soch raha hu ke ab inn tamaam sawaalon ke tamaam jawaab de hi daalu". With the video ending at this, fans have gone crazy wondering about what the Bhai is up to and what all secrets is he going to reveal.

Almost everything is known about Salman's life or so the audience thinks and yet nothing is known officially. Fans of the star have been curious about his personal life and yet no words have been said on the matter ever by him. Could it be the one time that Salman Khan will reveal everything there is to know about his love life and relationships? We hope to know soon and Nach Baliye 9 is proving to be a stage where it's going to take place.

Salman Khan has turned producer for Nach Baliye's upcoming season and it has been creating buzz owing to its high glamorous content, surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. It's also being hailed as the most intriguing upcoming show because of the twist that the concept will see this time. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy. Nach Baliye 9 is all set to air on Star Plus starting on July 19, every Saturday and Sunday.

