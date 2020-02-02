Salman Khan Films working on franchise based on Indiana Jones series

Of the many ambitious projects in the works in Bollywood, we hear that Salman Khan's production house is developing a three-part franchise based on Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones series.

A source close to the development informed mid-day, "Salman's team is using the popular action hero [only] as a reference point. The film will be inspired from the original, but it's not a direct adaptation." While Ford plays a professor of archaeology and adventure seeker, the source informs Salman's character and profession will be altered in the film.

"Several characteristics will be changed. There is a conscious effort to not replicate any of Salman's trademark characters—Chulbul Pandey [Dabangg] or Tiger [Tiger Zinda Hai]," adds the source. The hero leads a dual life, explains the sources and says, "He leads an exciting parallel life, which is a way to escape the dullness of his own existence. But the daddy-issues of the original character will be retained."

Upon Khan's approval, the film will go on floors later in the year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates