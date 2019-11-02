Salman Khan finds his girl in Disha Patani!

If a Salman Khan film is the golden ticket to the big league, Disha Patani is certainly in an enviable position. Putting an end to months of speculation, the superstar made it known yesterday that Patani had been roped in to play the female lead in his ambitious film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as he shared a picture with her from the film's mahurat, on social media. This marks her second film with Khan this year after the Eid release, Bharat.

Disha Patani

Naturally, the actor can't contain her joy on having bagged the big-ticket flick. "Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe," beams Patani. The actioner that reportedly sees Khan as an undercover cop will be helmed by the superstar's current favourite, Prabhudeva. Whether the choreographer-director will design an elaborate dance piece to tap into her unmatched dancing skills is anybody's guess. For now though, she hopes to imbibe the best of the actor-director duo. "I will learn so much more as I work with Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir. They have been supportive and helpful. I am so excited about Radhe."

Salman Khan flanked by Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Prabhudeva

While the names of many actors — including Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma — were doing the rounds for the coveted role, a source informs that Khan and Prabhudeva were in talks with Patani for long. "They felt she was apt for the character. She has started workshops and reading sessions."

The film will be Khan's Eid 2020 release, true to his promise that he would keep his date with fans after his magnum opus with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, In-shaa-Allah, fell through.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates