Salman Khan gives Boney Kapoor the snub?

Salman Khan says Boney Kapoor's Wanted and No Entry sequels are not on his filmography currently; will start work on brother Sohail's next

Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sohail Khan

Salman Khan will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-produced by brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. It's also believed that he will juggle the schedule with Dabangg 3, directed by brother Arbaaz Khan. While producer Boney Kapoor's Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry were also in the pipeline, sources suggest that the star has put them on the back burner. He is likely to start work on brother Sohail Khan's next directorial venture, Sher Khan, instead.

A source tells mid-day, "Writer Kona Venkat, who scripted Salman's No Entry (2005) and Ready (2011), has finished writing Sher Khan's script. It's an out-and-out commercial drama. As soon as Salman Khan returns from the US and Canada leg of the Da-Bangg Tour in July, he will start shooting for Bharat, followed by Dabangg 3. Sohail is currently busy with the pre-production work of Sher Khan. Once he is done finalising the cast, Salman will start shooting for it."

Khan, who is flooded with offers, says Boney Kapoor's films are not on his calendar yet. "There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening," he says, adding, "I'm doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, 'I will tell you tomorrow' or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening."

When contacted, Kapoor sounded annoyed. He said, "You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don't want to comment on this further." Meanwhile, talking about his other projects, Khan says, "I am waiting for the Kick 2 script to be finalised. Then there is a dance film with Remo D'Souza and one with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will narrate the script to me soon."

