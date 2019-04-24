Salman Khan gives us a sneak peek into the first song of Bharat with Disha Patani!

bollywood

The makers of Bharat has released the teaser of the first song Slow Motion Mein from the movie where Salman Khan can be seen shaking a leg with his Jawaani Janeman, Disha Patani

Salman Khan in a still from the song

After releasing the much-awaited trailer of Bharat, the makers have now released the teaser of the first song Slow Motion Mein from the movie where Salman Khan can be seen shaking a leg with his Jawaani Janeman, Disha Patani. With her sizzling avatar, Disha Patani is raising the hotness quotient in the first song, scheduled to release tomorrow from her upcoming movie.

The song's video would feature not the female lead, Katrina Kaif but Disha only. Salman Khan posted the teaser of the song and the fans' excitement is already at its peak!

Check out the teaser of the song here:

Impressed by the audiences' exceptional response from all quarters, the makers of the movie are ready to unveil the first track of the movie, titled 'Slow Motion' in which Salman can be seen with Disha Patani, dancing on the catchy beats.

Salman Khan posted the link of the teaser and wrote, "Life slow-motion mein jaane wali hai. #SlowMotionTeaser OUT NOW"

Bharat's trailer was one of the most awaited trailers of this year and is already breaking the records, receiving a great deal of response from across the nation.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Also Read: Bharat Trailer: Five reasons why Salman Khan-starrer will be an enthralling journey

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates