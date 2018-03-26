Salman Khan has extended help to Veergati co-actor Pooja Dadwal

Salman Khan said he was unaware of Pooja Dadwal's situation as he was busy shooting in Abu Dhabi



Pooja Dadwal

Salman Khan has extended help to Veergati (1995) co-actor Pooja Dadwal, who has been battling tuberculosis. She had reached out to the star on media. Over the weekend, prior to his Da-Bangg show in Pune, the star said he was unaware of her situation as he was busy shooting in Abu Dhabi. But as soon as he was informed, his team got in touch with her. Sallu also wished her a speedy recovery.

Salman Khan has assured that his NGO Being Human has reached out to actor Pooja Dadwal, after she tried contacting the superstar seeking financial help for her tuberculosis treatment. "I know. It's really sad. She is not my co-star but she was Atul's (Agnihotri) co-star. I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already onto it. I did not know that she was going through this phase. I think she will be okay," he told reporters at Da-Bangg show in Pune.

The concert took place on Saturday evening and Salman Khan was joined by Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Manish Paul among others.

