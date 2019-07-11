Salman Khan hosts birthday bash for ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani

bollywood

It's not exactly a surprise to know that ex-flame Salman Khan hosted a bash at his Bandra home. Sangeeta Bijlani and Sallu share a warm rapport. She is often spotted at Galaxy Apartments.

Salman Khan hosted a birthday party for Sangeeta Bijlani

Sangeeta Bijlani turned a year older on July 9. It's not exactly a surprise to know that ex-flame Salman Khan hosted a bash at his Bandra home. Bijli and Sallu share a warm rapport. She is often spotted at Galaxy Apartments. Buddies Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala, Mohnish and Ekta Behl were in attendance. Iulia Vantur was also there. Sallu can perhaps write a book on how to remain close pals with your ex and have a girlfriend who is also friendly with the ex.

Sangeeta and Salman were said to have met at a party in 1988 and later started dating. The pair have always been close to each other, and even when Bijlani was going through a rough phase in her marriage with Mohd Azharuddin, she was seen spending time with Sallu's family.

Here are a few more pictures from Salman's birthday bash for Sangeeta Bijlani:

View this post on Instagram #blessedbirthday A post shared by Sangeeta Bijlani (@sangeetabijlani9) onJul 9, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

Salman Khan, who looked to be in a jolly good mood, also took dance lessons from the master of dance, Prabhu Deva. He shared a video captioned: "Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva (sic)."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat. Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend itself. Salman Khan penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever. "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Salman is also set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

Also read: Video: Salman Khan grooving on 'Urvasi' with Prabhudheva is hilarious

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates