Video: Salman Khan grooving on 'Urvasi' with Prabhudheva is hilarious

Prabhudeva and Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

Superstar Salman Khan has shared a video of himself dancing to the tunes of Urvasi Urvasi with dance icon Prabhudheva.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep of Eega and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala are also seen shaking legs with the Dabangg star in the video shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

Salman captioned it: "Dance class from the master himself Prabhudheva, Kiccha Sudeep, Sajid Nadiadwala."

Urvasi Urvasi is a Tamil-language song, which was later dubbed into Telugu and Hindi composed by musical maestro A.R. Rahman for the 1994 film Kadhalan. The Hindi version of the Kadhalan soundtrack is called "Humse Hai Muqabala". It inspired the title of Rajsirpy's 1996 film Take It Easy Urvasi.

The 53-year-old star has become very active on social media lately. He has been giving his fans a sneak-peek into his personal life, work schedules and fitness regime.

Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Inshallah will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Salman Khan has turned producer for Nach Baliye's upcoming season and it has been creating buzz owing to its high glamorous content, surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. It's also being hailed as the most intriguing upcoming show because of the twist that the concept will see this time. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy. Nach Baliye 9 is all set to air on Star Plus starting on July 19, every Saturday and Sunday.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS