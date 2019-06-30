Salman Khan shares a social message with his 'bajrangi bhaijaan;' watch video

bollywood

Salman Khan, who is vacationing post the success of his recent film, shared an anecdote from his holiday on what ensued when he offered water to a monkey in a plastic bottle

Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

The harmful impact of single-use plastic is one that has been widely debated, and actor Salman Khan has a subtle yet impactful message on the topic. The 'Sultan' star, who is vacationing post the success of his recent film, shared an anecdote from his holiday on what ensued when he offered water to a monkey in a plastic bottle.

The 53-year old shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.

"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.

While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles.

n the work front, Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. According to a Hindi Rush report, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota has been roped in to co-host season 13 with Salman Khan. Anup Jalota is an ex-participant of Bigg Boss. He was seen in the last season, Bigg Boss 12, and was embroiled in too many controversies.

Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Inshallah will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

