Salman Khan: I am doing Veteran. Atul has the rights

bollywood

The 2015 Korean film Veteran revolves around a detective, who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be starring in the Hindi adaptation of another hit Korean film, "Veteran". The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Bharat, which is also an official remake of 2014 Korean drama "Ode to My Father", said his brother-in-law, actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, has acquired the rights of "Veteran". The 2015 Korean film revolves around a detective, who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate.

"I am doing 'Veteran'. Atul has the rights. It's a nice film. We will do this film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film," Salman said in an interview here. The 53-year-old superstar will start working on the third installment of "Dabangg", followed by Bhansali's "Inshallah", that will see him teaming up with Alia Bhatt for the first time.

Salman is currently busy promoting his home production film "Notebook" featuring newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. It releases on March 29.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates