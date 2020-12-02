Salman Khan: I have anger, which is needed, anger is not bad

Salman Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 32 years. In these three decades and more, he has established a solid fan base for himself. In these trying times during the lockdown, he was updating fans with his self-crooned songs and Instagram posts on social media, but now, the actor has also given an interview.

While speaking to NDTV recently, he shed light on friendship, what it takes to be his friend, anger, and temper. On his take on friends, this is what the Dabangg star had to say, "I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I've had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they're there, but they're not as close as the four-five friends that I've had."

He added, "So when you get to know... First everyone's really cool, and then you get to know each other's faults. If you're okay with their faults then you're fine. Because their qualities are a thousand times more than what they're weakness are. If you're okay with the weaknesses, you're okay with them, but if you're not okay with the weaknesses, and some friends aren't as strong, then you don't need that relationship."

When asked about his anger, Khan stated, "I have anger, which is needed. Anger is not bad, if you want to take a stand you should have anger. I don't have a temper and that's not good. We get upset about small things like if someone is late, or if the shoot didn't start on time. I tell people, look around and see how privileged we are, we should just be grateful for what all we have."

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 and became a sensation with the blockbuster success of Maine Pyar Kiya a year later. In his career, he's known for films like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Khamoshi: The Musical, Judwaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Tere Naam, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan.

The actor had his first tryst with Television with the game show Dus Ka Dum in 2008 and then he appeared as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss for the first time in 2010. Ever since then, the makers have retained him as the host due to his popularity.

On the work front, he's gearing up for a lot of exciting projects. The first one is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but was postponed due to the lockdown. Directed by Prrabhudeva, it also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Disha Patani. He also has the third film of the Tiger franchise coming up that will be directed by Fan director Maneesh Sharma.

