Salman Khan: It's been 30 years; I am happy with my growth

Updated: Sep 08, 2019, 09:51 IST | IANS

Salman Khan: It's been 30 years; I am happy with my growth
Salman Khan

Salman Khan who recently completed 30 years in Bollywood, says whatever he does on screen will always continue to be based on the choices of his fans.

"There is that bond between fans and stars. I have got a really special connect with them since 'Maine Pyar Kiya' till today. They are the same with me whether my films work or not," said Salman. The Bollywood superstar added that he is happy with his growth as an actor.

"It's been 30 years that I have been working in this industry. Earlier, they would give me names like Sallu, Salle, Salman, Bantai, and now it is Bhai or Bhaijaan. It has taken a long time to achieve that. I am really happy with this growth and I am very happy with the way fans look at me," he said while speaking at the recent IIFA press conference in Mumbai.

On the work front, Salman Khan has the Prabhu Deva-directed Dabangg 3 and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 coming up.

