Salman Khan: It's very essential to do sanitisation

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday said that "it is very essential to do sanitisation" which has assumed a great significance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor put out a video on Twitter and said, "I have launched my brand FRSH and it is very essential to do sanitisation."

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming

Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha https://t.co/L3U5PlsGlt

Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe pic.twitter.com/iuteEphLzd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2020

Salman added that earlier they were planning to launch deodorants, but the "need of the hour is to start sanitisers."

Concluding the video, the actor urged his fans to be safe.

Salman actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19 crisis.

The actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was enforced in late March.

